Few Alibaba top execs are getting raises this year: Report

Top Alibaba executives can pretty much forget about pay raises this year, though the Chinese e-commerce is known for its generous salary hikes.

Exceptions may be made for senior-most employees who did their jobs astoundingly well, according to Reuters.

The salary-freeze news comes as China increasing is trying to curb its homegrown tech giants’ power. Alibaba itself has felt the sting of the ever-expanding watchful eye of the government in the form of an estimated $2.8 billion fine, stemming from an anti-monopoly probe earlier this month.

Executive compensation at Alibaba usually includes as much as a 10% pay hike annually, on average, plus stock incentives, Reuters reports.

“Talent is Alibaba Group’s most important asset. We have a robust and competitive compensation system that reflects our priorities in cultivating our next generation of talents,” the Hangzhou-based company told the news service.

Alibaba is best known in America for creating the shopping sensation Singles Day (which in 2020 accounted for $100 billion in sales) and for its founder Jack Ma.