Work/Life: Is À La Carte Cruising in Your Future?

The next time you are toot-tooted aboard a cruise ship, come prepared with more than just your swimsuit: The à la carte revenue model that has swept the airline industry may be coming to a cruise line near you.

Perhaps a topic oversimplified by the press, the practice of charging consumers for services they select (how novel! how capitalistic!) has been stigmatized as “nickel and diming.”

Apparently there’s some special rule which says once travel providers charge one all-inclusive price, they have to continue to do business that way forever more. Well, someone forgot to tell the cruise industry, because they’ve embraced the capitalist pay-for-play business model with enthusiasm.

In fact, on-board revenue today represents about one-quarter of the major cruise lines’ bottom line. Although it varies by cruise line and itinerary, cruise passengers are happily spending an average of $300 to $600 in optional on-board fees during the average seven-day cruise.

No arm-twisting involved.

Because of the success of the à la carte revenue model, practically all the cruise lines are busily building their new ships with an ever-more-extravagant selection of optional on-board amenities.

On-board selling is becoming a real art. Long gone are the days when you shelled out merely for a bottle of champagne or a drink at the bar, or perhaps dropped a few dollars at the casino. Now ships come chock full of options ranging from specialty dining and spas to “adult-only” quiet sections, art auctions — you name it.