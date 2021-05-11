RIP, all-you-can-eat buffets: A eulogy for a pre-COVID-19 pastime I’ll weirdly miss a lot

The paradox of choice that can make dining out daunting simply does not exist at a hotel buffet. All-you-can-eat—or, for legal purposes, all-you-care-to-eat—buffets thrust hungry munchers into a three-dimensional Netflix menu of eminently attainable food options, to binge simultaneously or stagger at your whim. In fact, the entire process is defined by your whim: from the order of courses to the sizes of portions, and the number of rounds at bat. It’s the why-don’t-we-have-both gif made legion, epic culinary wanderlust, an indulgent plunge into the eager id of the travel gods, and a euphoric celebration of saying yes to everything.

Considering that the all-you-can-eat buffet is an ode to abundance, though, it’s ironic that the options for enjoying one in the COVID-19 era have dwindled down to next to nothing.

To be clear, buffets are not going away. In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clamping down on traditional buffet service, many hotels and cruises have turned their attention to the “traditional” part. The buffet as a concept still remains—it’s merely adapting to our collective belated realization that routinely sharing tongs with strangers is perhaps not ideal, germ-wise. Hotels are now experimenting with full service options, bento boxes, conveyor belts, and more. Some of these initiatives sound promising, others less so. Either way, the sunsetting of buffets as we knew them before the pandemic means that an iconic part of travel may slide permanently off the brochure.

Will they come back? I probably had that question a dozen times or more per day.” Adam Crocini, global head and VP, food and beverage brands, Hilton

If this self-care-as-a-pejorative tradition goes away for good, is it worth mourning? Well, that depends on whether you enjoy momentary bliss with your vacation. The all-you-can-eat buffet syncs up perfectly with the rhythm and ethos of travel. Just the sight of so much delicious food in so many forms is a primal serotonin hit that whispers to the portion of the brain concerned with scarcity, “you’ll never be hungry again.” Salvation by salivation. It’s a chance to abandon all edible encumbrances, from diets to dignity, and luxuriate in unabashed gluttony. You get all the deluxe endless sampling that comes with auditioning caterers for a wedding, with none of the pesky “getting married” that usually follows. Come hither, weary traveler, and let us descend into wholesome decadence—a drugless, adultery-free transgression fit for the whole family. Any worries about weight and sensibility can wait until Monday. For now, the 10:30 a.m. lobster and guacamole are on the table, along with all things imaginable.

Where it all began

Although the buffet feels like a uniquely modern extravagance, it has been around in one form or another since at least the 1500s. The idea of plopping all manner of foods on a heaving table was ultimately codified in 18th-century Sweden, though, as a way to quickly feed unannounced guests from out of town all at once. The culinary tradition of smörgåsbords first caught worldwide attention at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, before entrancing Americans at the 1939 World’s Fair. Only a few years later, an employee at El Rancho Vegas casino would go on to launch what was arguably America’s first all-you-can-eat dinner. The Buckaroo Buffet offered a lot of bang for one’s buck—the cost was literally $1—so it helped prevent visitors from leaving the gambling environment and thus possibly retaining some of their money. It was simply an offer that couldn’t be refused.