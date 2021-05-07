Open Mike Eagle is capturing the stories of hip-hop legends—and forging his own

advertisement advertisement

Although a lot of hip-hop artists are technically more verbose than Shakespeare, that doesn’t mean they always get the chance to tell their stories.

Stemming from Eagle’s previous collaborations with Starburns Audio, and its since-decamped cofounder Dan Harmon, Stony Island is a burgeoning galaxy of hip-hop-centric podcasts. Shows like Can’t Knock the Shuffle, Dad Bod Rap Pod, and Father Hoods feature everyone from Pharoahe Monch to Fat Tony popping off about their music and the stories behind it, while Super Duty Tough Work offers creative self-help and jokes from indie vet Blueprint. The jewel in the network’s crown, however, is Eagle’s own podcast, What Had Happened Was, where each season consists of a one-on-one deep-dive through the entire career of a heavily influential hip-hop luminary. (First up was foundational producer Prince Paul, followed by the current season with Run the Jewels powerhouse El-P.) Short of writing a book, there is perhaps no better venue for a rap legend to spill their guts than What Had Happened Was—and the book-writing process tends not to have Open Mike Eagle prompting pointed discussions at every turn. Hip-hop podcasts have gotten undeniably more popular in recent years, with Rap Radar and The Joe Budden Podcast commanding broad listener bases, but Stony Hill Audio’s strength is the variety of subgenres it spans, and its emphasis on the kinds of stories that fall between the cracks. “I think not a lot of people take rap really seriously, except for artists on the highest levels,” Eagle says. “So, a lot of what’s out there in podcasts is kind of based on how many people a producer thinks will click on it. They’re not necessarily scouring the internet, looking for the best stories to tell; it’s more of a clickbait economy, unfortunately. So, a lot of rappers are having to take that step themselves, and that’s part of why my platform exists. I want to help that along where I can.” Of course, Eagle doesn’t just want his fellow hip-hop artists to be able to tell their stories. He also wants the next generation of artists to be armed with knowledge about the industry they’re entering, so they can take control of their own narratives as they’re developing.

Like most music genres, hip-hop has traditionally been obsessed with youth and doesn’t tend to offer many paths to longevity beyond “just be Jay-Z.” That’s how someone like the recently deceased Black Rob could have a platinum debut album in the year 2000 and need a GoFundMe just to get by in 2021. Aspiring artists may not have the power to change the system, but they can at least be prepared for what lies in store for them. “[Late great comedian] Patrice O’Neal said it’s like you get picked and you get to go on this ride, and there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement, but when it’s over, a lot of times it’s just over and then you try to get on the ride again,” Eagle says. “And in rap music, a lot of times, after people get that initial shot, they don’t get many more, and I just don’t think we really know enough about how going through this roller coaster affects people. I get worried about how we chase this thing and we don’t know what it costs us.” Stony Island Audio listeners will come to understand more than most. Fortunately, the network’s bitter truth-pills about the industry are embedded within the peanut butter of often joyful, funny podcasts celebrating he artform. And more shows are on the way.

