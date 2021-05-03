Inspired by Patagonia, a surf legend debuts a clothing line for adventurers

Surfing legend John John Florence raised eyebrows last February when he walked away from a lucrative, multiyear contract with ubiquitous surf brand Hurley. Rumors swirled about whether he would sign with another surf giant such as Billabong or Quicksilver, or even a more mainstream sports brand such as Nike.

So when the two-time world champ announced last summer that he was launching his own apparel brand, you’d be forgiven for assuming it’s another, you know, surf brand. Instead, he called his new company Florence Marine X to give it flexibility beyond surfing.

“I don’t see this as just a surfing brand,” says Florence, currently on a World Surf League tour stop in Western Australia. “I see it as an outdoors brand, based around the ocean. By no means am I thinking of this in terms of just surfing. In my life alone, I’m in the ocean in so many different ways, as are so many people, whether it’s kayaking, diving, sailing, or fishing. All these ways people enjoy the ocean, that’s the idea I’m building this around.”

The undercurrent of encouraging people to enjoy the ocean is to also foster respect for it and the effect human behavior has had on its health. Sustainably sourced fashion is a growing industry trend. Florence hopes his brand helps people see why sustainability is so important.

After more than a year of planning and designing, Florence Marine X is launching its first run of products this week. The line includes T-shirts ($30), hats ($30), board shorts ($70), and wetsuits ($750), many of which are created using fabric repurposed from factory floor scraps. Brands such as Patagonia are an inspiration, for how it builds its products and runs itself responsibly. For Florence, making its initial products with recycled materials and those that can biodegrade over time is a starting point, with goals to expand its use of sustainably made products in the future.

The brand is launching with a membership program dubbed the Florence Marine X Society. A one-time sign-up cost of $20 gets you in for life (and a $20 credit on your account), with benefits such as 10% rewards on purchases, limited-edition products, first access to new products, and exclusive content. A portion of the membership will go toward revolving initiatives, kicking off with the SeaTrees mangrove project.