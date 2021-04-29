Batten down the hatches: Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop, Celebrity Cruises are teaming up

Better start packing those jade yoni eggs.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are partnering with Celebrity Cruises for the water-travel giant’s latest ship, Celebrity Beyond. The actress-turned-wellness-guru will serve as the brand’s new “well-being advisor,” they announced today.
“I am always happiest by, in or on the sea!” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram post that also featured a photo of her in a bikini and sunglasses looking out over the ocean. “I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects . . . My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience. I’m sworn to secrecy on the rest — keep an eye out for the details coming soon.”
A traditional press release from Celebrity Cruises fleshes the job responsibilities a bit more: Fitness kits for “enhancing self-care and collective well-being,” wellness programming, and participation in the new Women in Wellness initiative.
Paltrow—known for her work in the Avengers franchise, and movies such as Sliding Doors and The Royal Tenenbaums—founded Goop in 2008. From those early days as a weekly newsletter, the company has evolved to become a shopping site, a book publisher, and a place for recipes, style tips, and health and travel guidance.
Numerous media sites put Goop’s value at an estimated $250 million.
Over the years, the e-commerce platform has caught fire for everything for products that don’t wok to relying on quack science.
Paltrow has been named one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People.
“At Goop, our curiosity leads us to explore different approaches to well-being and sends us around the world, reporting on the best places to eat, drink, engage, and unwind,” Paltrow said in a statement via the cruise line. “Near the nexus of these interests, we came across Celebrity’s mission to disrupt the traditional notion of being well-traveled. As Celebrity’s new well-being advisor, I’ll be working with my team at goop to bring onboard some of our favorite practices and tools for deepening well-being and joy.”
The cruise line industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other celebs involved in Celebrity Beyond include designer Nate Berkus, architect Tom Wright, and Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.
It’s the third ship in Celebrity Cruises’s luxury Edge Series.