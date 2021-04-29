advertisement
  • 7:41 am

Endeavor IPO: UFC and William Morris talent agency owner goes public today on NYSE

Endeavor will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “EDR.” The IPO stock price is set at $24 per share.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Many of the most anticipated public offerings this year have been tech companies listing via SPACs. But the latest hot public offering, debuting today, is neither a tech firm nor using an SPAC. It’s one of Hollywood’s most powerful entertainment firms, Endeavor Group Holdings, and it’s going public via a traditional initial public offering (IPO).

Though Endeavor might not be a household name for those outside of the entertainment industry, you’re certainly familiar with some of the brands Endeavor owns. The most popular of which is the mixed martial arts company Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Additionally, Endeavor own the Miss Universe competition and the powerful William Morris talent agency (WME), which the company merged with in 2009. It also owns the sports and modeling agency IMG, which it acquired in 2013.

As for its IPO, Endeavor will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “EDR.” The IPO stock price is set at $24 per share with 21.3 million shares of Class A common stock on offer, which will raise about $511 million. MarketWatch notes that Endoveor will also raise an additional $1.8 billion from institutional investors. The company is currently valued at just over $6 billion.

