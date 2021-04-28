advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT
  • 6:01 pm
  • deem

What does artificial intelligence have to do with business travel? Watch this video to find out.

What if booking a business trip was as easy as ordering an item from Amazon Prime? Hear how industry experts are leveraging technology to shape the future of the business travel experience.

By FastCo Works
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

As more business travelers hit the road and take to the skies, travel experts are seeking ways to improve the overall experience through breakthrough technologies. Fast Company invited the President of Deem, David Grace, to share his ideas on what the future of business travel might look like.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life