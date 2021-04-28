Apple raked in a stunning $1 billion a day last quarter, during a pandemic

Apple reported almost $90 billion in revenues for January, February, and March of 2021 ($89.6 billion), beating Wall Street expectations handily in the midst of a pandemic. Analysts had expected revenues of $77 million.

Sales rose 54% over the same quarter last year, most of which was before the full effects of the pandemic hit in the United States.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in an earnings press release.

The growth of Apple’s business was fueled by gains in its services, iPhone, and iPad businesses.

Services revenue increased 26%

iPhone revenue increased 66%

Mac revenue increased 70%

Wearables (AirPods and Apple Watch) revenue increased 24%

iPad revenue increased 78%

iPhone 12 is a baller

But the big star of the quarter was clearly the iPhone, which saw extraordinary demand. Global revenues for iPhones grew 66% from the March quarter of 2020 to reach nearly $48 billion. iPhone revenue in the previous quarter was roughly $29 billion.