Why powerful leadership depends on a genderless approach

When I started my career in the corporate world, I absorbed, by osmosis, the way that I thought leadership was. I worked in a male-dominated environment, in that most of the senior leadership was male, and the women that had risen to the top tended to have more stereotypical “masculine” traits.

I left the corporate world and later founded a tech startup. Again, I was back in a male-dominated industry, and I led my team in a way that I thought I should. I was authoritative, controlling, and prone to losing my temper. Was the frustration justified? Yes, in some cases. Could I have handled it better? Absolutely. Acting like this left me exhausted and did not lead to the quality of the team’s work improving significantly. I knew that there had to be a better way.

By labeling traits as gender-specific, we are confirming our limited programming that men are better leaders, so the typically masculine qualities must be better than feminine qualities. This bias was summarized by researcher Virginia E. Schein, who in 1973 found that when people “think manager,” they “think male.” This means that, by virtue of their gender, women are perceived as less competent than their male coworkers. In a study conducted in 2015, the researchers found “very clear gender-stereotyping effects.” Both men and women tended to believe that women lacked the emotional qualities considered essential for good leadership.

That is how we get to a business world where many of the people in top leadership positions are low in emotional intelligence (which is seen as a more “feminine” attribute). This is harmful, as men and women can have traits stereotypically assigned to both genders; and anyone is capable of leadership through their own unique characteristics.

Why should women feel that they need to be more “masculine” to succeed, or men fear showing “feminine” traits? We should be looking at the integration of the different facets of our personality—the yin and yang, the masculine and feminine.

Leadership should be about having certain universal key principles, which will take away the need for leaders to “act” in a certain way. We need to understand what great leadership means in a business environment, where volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (“VUCA”) have become the norm. The new leader needs to be agile, so dominance of either “male” or “female” traits will not make them as effective as they could be. They need to develop their specific leadership style, based on their key strengths and what is needed in the circumstances.