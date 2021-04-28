How to watch Joe Biden’s first address to Congress live on CNN, PBS, or elsewhere for free

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, touting his legislative achievements and outlining his administration’s near-term goals as his presidency concludes its first 100 days. Biden is expected to discuss details of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. He’ll be flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris on one side and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the other. According to The New York Times, only about 200 people will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic; much of Congress will be watching virtually. After the speech, Republican senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver a response.
The address is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord-cutter without cable and looking to stream it live on a TV, phone, or computer, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to do that below.
Stream coverage of the speech from a TV network
- PBS NewsHour will stream Biden’s speech for free on its YouTube page (we’ve embedded the player below). Find it here.
- CBSN, the streaming service operated by CBS News, will stream the address. Find it here.
- ABC News Live, a free streaming service, will stream coverage of the speech. Find it here.
- NBC News Now will also stream the address. Find it here.
- Locast, a free nonprofit service, lets you stream broadcast networks for free. Find it here.
Stream coverage from a cable network
The big three cable networks (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News) will all offer coverage of the address and the response. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream the speech directly from their websites or mobile apps. You can also sign up for a subscription-based streaming service, many of which are offering free trial periods. The following services include the major cable news networks in their bundles:
Other ways to watch
Why not just go right to the source and watch the speech from the White House YouTube page? Find it here.