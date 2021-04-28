How to watch Joe Biden’s first address to Congress live on CNN, PBS, or elsewhere for free

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, touting his legislative achievements and outlining his administration’s near-term goals as his presidency concludes its first 100 days. Biden is expected to discuss details of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. He’ll be flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris on one side and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the other. According to The New York Times, only about 200 people will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic; much of Congress will be watching virtually. After the speech, Republican senator Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver a response.