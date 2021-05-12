A NY law would tax Facebook, Google, and other companies for using your personal data

States are broaching a new way to incentivize companies to keep data private—a sales tax. The latest effort comes from New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes, who has introduced the Data Economy Labor Compensation and Accountability Act in collaboration with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. The proposal would enact the equivalent of a 2% tax on annual receipts earned off of the data of New York residents.

“Data is here and is being used and commoditized and commercialized in ways that we as laypeople don’t fully understand,” Gounardes says, noting that he subscribes to the idea that data is a new form of labor and that people are not being fairly compensated. This law is trying to fix that problem. “We’re trying to compensate people at large,” he says.

If this legislation is passed, it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue for the state. Gounardes says the earnings would be put toward educational and workforce programs, including funding for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) education in public schools. It would also go toward workforce retraining courses and digital literacy programs.

The rule would apply to any company that derives profit from controlling or processing personal data, including Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, among many others. New companies, erected within the last three years, will be temporarily exempt from the rule, and those with less than $5 million in revenue will be able to evade it altogether.

In addition to a fee, the law would establish the Office of Consumer Data Protection, a new regulatory body that would create and enforce data protection rules. Data holders and processors will have to register with and submit reports to the OCDP on a regular basis or face fines. Disclosures will include how much data is being collected, how much is given to specific third parties, and how much revenue the company is earning per user.

“To have them report how much revenue they’re generating per person is more important than anything in this, because then you can start to understand what the real value of data is,” says Joe Toscano, cofounder of the consultancy Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network, who advised Gounardes on the policy. “The people who, for lack of a better term, created the attention economy, they set the price and they don’t tell us how much we actually do for them.”