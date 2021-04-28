A lot of people are spending their third stimulus checks on home improvements

Sally Bahner was livid when her washer and her dryer, both less than four years old, broke and required hundreds of dollars in repairs, so she knew exactly what she was going to do with her third stimulus check : Buy new ones.

Her Branford, Connecticut, home now boasts a new set by Speed Queen that comes with a five-year warranty and costs a little over $2,000—about 85% of the $2,400 her household received.

The 71-year-old freelance writer is hardly the only stimmy recipient to spend the money on improvements instead of indulgences (or, put another way, to at-tweet Bob Vila instead of Balenciaga).

A new Harris Poll conducted exclusively for Fast Company finds that 58% of Americans eligible to receive the third stimulus check have spent or plan to spend at least some of the funds on home improvement or repairs.

Of that group, 11% are putting all of their check toward fixing up their homes, while 8%, like Bahner, said it’d be more than half. Eighteen percent are looking at about half of their stimmies and 21%, less than half.

“We’ve been in our house for 30 years and the list of stuff that needs to get done never ends,” Bahner says. “We needed a washer and a dryer. I’m not going to lug stuff to a laundromat at this stage in my life. I have all the jewelry I need at this point.”