How to help India: 7 things you can do right now for the world’s worst COVID-19 crisis

India is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has spiraled out of control in the country, with over 300,000 new cases per day and thousands of daily deaths—numbers that are thought to wildly underreport the facts and that are expected to further spike. With crises and natural disasters, if you’re in doubt, it’s sensible to donate to organizations that are either well established in the region or that have specific expertise. Here are a few ways you can help right now:
- Best bang for a few bucks: Youth Feed India x Helping Hands Charitable Trust. The group is feeding those struggling in Mumbai as lockdowns continue. A donation of $13 buys a food kit that feeds a family of four for 15 days. Donate here.
- Most medical street cred: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. The association of over 80,000 doctors is sending $500 oxygen machines to India. Click here to donate $500, or here to donate less.
- Best way to help frontline workers: Care India is well established in India, where it’s worked for over 70 years. Organizers say they’ve already supplied 39,000 PPE kits, and the group is taking donations for PPE kits for frontline workers. A donation of $134 provides 10 kits.
- Most tech-savvy: Help India Breathe. A group sending breathing machines to India, headed by U.K.-based tech entrepreneur Chakshu Saharan, who is originally from India. Read our coverage here, and donate here.
- Biggest operation: UNICEF is fundraising for medical equipment and PPE and has been providing water and hygiene supplies to over 3 million. Donate directly to UNICEF India here. (Note that 2,500 Indian rupees is about $33.50.)
- Most personal: GoFundMe campaigns. The good people at GoFundMe have verified three dozen (and counting) campaigns sending funds to India, including those supporting individual families.