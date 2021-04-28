How to help India: 7 things you can do right now for the world’s worst COVID-19 crisis

India is in crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has spiraled out of control in the country, with over 300,000 new cases per day and thousands of daily deaths—numbers that are thought to wildly underreport the facts and that are expected to further spike. With crises and natural disasters, if you’re in doubt, it’s sensible to donate to organizations that are either well established in the region or that have specific expertise. Here are a few ways you can help right now: