What the Biden administration means for job seekers, employees, and companies

With the Democrats in control of the White House and Congress, all eyes are fixed on how the new Biden administration will impact the world—and the world of work. So far, the new executive orders have focused on issues such as immigration reform, the COVID-19 response, and climate change. Soon, there will be new regulations and more federal government oversight into processes for hiring and talent management.

Here are three changes to expect from the Biden administration and how they will impact employment practices in 2021 and beyond.

More oversight of background check practices

One of the Biden presidency’s early agency appointments was a new head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which acts as a financial industry watchdog and protector of consumer rights. The move is meaningful for employers and job candidates because the CFPB also enforces the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)—the law governing how employers and background screeners conduct background checks and drug screening.

Under the FCRA, employers must satisfy requirements such as providing applicants with proper disclosures and obtaining their authorization before conducting background checks. The FCRA also requires using the most up-to-date and accurate background information when conducting background checks. To meet this requirement, employers must work with a background check provider who follows best practices for obtaining and verifying background information. Cutting corners in this area for the sake of speed or cost puts employers at risk not only of FCRA violations but of costly lawsuits as well. Over the last decade, employers and background screening companies have shelled out more than $325 million to settle litigation related to background check violations.

There are strong signals that the Biden administration seeks to revive the regulatory power of the CFPB, which would bring more government oversight of hiring processes and enforcement of FCRA background check rules. As a matter of comparison, the CFPB issued fines totaling $6 billion during the most active year under Obama, compared to only $783 million in its most active year during the Trump administration.

As the CFPB steps up enforcement and issues fines more akin to the Obama era, employers will need to take a fresh look at existing hiring practices and be more vigilant in avoiding background check missteps and FCRA violations.