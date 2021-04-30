3 ways to find your authentic speaking style and nail your next opportunity

I remember having a complete identity crisis in 7th grade when a motivational speaker came to speak to our junior high class. Their key message was to “be yourself” and if you followed that mantra, everything else would magically fall into place. All I could think was, “I have no idea who I am so how can I “be myself” and in addition to that, where do I find said self?”

So I tried on different personalities. I was louder. I tried to be funny. I set out to be mysterious and introverted. And guess what? None of these felt like me, and I never felt comfortable wearing any of these manufactured personality traits. So how do we find (and be) our authentic selves in the moment when we are public speaking?

Take the focus off you

One of the best ways to find your authentic self is by observing how you respond to others. Take the focus off yourself and hone in on your audience. What is it that they want to hear? What is the tone of the room and how can you emulate it?

For example, if it’s the first meeting of the day, keep in mind that everyone is likely tired. Observe your audience. If everyone appears to be lethargic and slow to move, they probably won’t appreciate an overly energetic: “Hey everybody! I’m so excited to be here and kick off the week!” If the group looks sluggish, try matching the tone of the room by being more laid-back in your delivery.

Another way to take the focus off of you is to zero in on the information you are presenting. Too often we put a lot of emphasis on how we will deliver information as opposed to what the information is in itself. It’s important to share your ideas and put them out into the world. After all, someone thought your message was important enough to share with a large group. That’s why you’re presenting your ideas to others in the first place, right? This is why even introverts can make great public speakers—if they have a well-crafted message, it becomes more about what they are delivering, and places less emphasis on how they are delivering it.

Be flexible and spontaneous

The idea of finding yourself through others requires that you remain flexible and are able to be spontaneous in the moment.