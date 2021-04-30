4 strategies I learned growing up that prepared me for being a successful Black woman in tech

I grew up in a single-family home in a mostly underprivileged, rural community in southern Louisiana. That short description alone encompasses many challenges and preconceived ideas of what my life could become. I have never let that narrative define me or what I could do.

Many people would say it was a less-than-ideal background, but I only saw and experienced unconditional love and limitless possibilities. Our home was full of joy, spirituality, fellowship, determination, and a strong work ethic to have a life of meaning and purpose.

My grandmother played a big part in taking care of us. She worked the farm, made sure we had homegrown vegetables to eat year-round and took care of the chickens and pigs that fed us. My mother was a math teacher. It was an uncommon job for a woman in that time and place, especially a Black woman. Looking back, even though we didn’t have money, I can’t imagine a better foundation for me. Life was simple. I could focus on important things like education and self-determination.

Early on, I recognized that being a woman meant something different than being a man. I watched and took note as I saw intelligent women holding their tongues or saw men dismissing their opinions for a reason I couldn’t understand. But I was blessed to grow up with strong women leading me. My grandmother would tell us, “Closed mouths don’t get fed.” Translation: you’ll never get what you want if you don’t ask for it.

Not only did I see my mother ask for what she wanted, but I watched her go out and get it. Three nights a week, she would leave work and make the two-hour commute to and from the college where she eventually earned her Bachelor’s, and subsequently, Master’s degrees. Most of those days, I would ride along and sit in class with her, listening to lectures right beside her. Later, we would do our homework together at the table. To this day, I like to joke that I have four degrees—two of my own on top of my mother’s two.

I didn’t grow up around computers or even have much knowledge about what they could do, but not being a computer scientist hasn’t stopped me from building a strong resume of impressive accomplishments. I credit that partly to being a fast learner and partly to my willingness to embrace challenges. I am a lifelong learner, and I believe that is the only way to succeed in the world.