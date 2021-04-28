How Panera Bread made a successful pivot to frictionless dining

The onset of COVID-19 last year reshaped daily life, and Panera Bread had to quickly redefine its role in a new environment. The company had just launched its unlimited coffee subscription, a program that guests were quick to adopt in early test markets, driving up both food orders and repeat visits to cafes. It was yet another benefit for loyalty members and a clever way to address an ongoing customer need. But within weeks of a nationwide rollout, those needs changed dramatically.

Panera quickly pivoted to address the pandemic crisis head on: Its cafes quickly shifted to selling groceries when the national supply chain was constrained. It stood up curbside pickup and contactless delivery services in record time, providing a safer experience and peace of mind for guests. Panera also broadened its corporate social-responsibility efforts: In partnership with USDA and Children’s Hunger Alliance and, more recently, Jose Andres, Panera Bread invested in the work to combat hunger.

As vaccines ramp up and the focus turns toward reopening, Panera Bread is again taking the lead in redefining fast-casual dining. The company is placing digital services and technology at the forefront of its strategy, making the Panera experience more engaging by providing new ways to transact and engage with the brand. It allows teams to meet the expectations of a changing consumer base, which has become more digitally savvy.

As the volume of customer touchpoints increases across digital and physical channels, Panera Bread is working with Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver a cohesive and data-driven experience across the website, mobile app, email, in-store kiosks, and more. And with Adobe Experience Platform services, the company can meet the promise of real-time personalization for millions of customers.

DELIVERING A FRICTIONLESS EXPERIENCE

For Panera Bread, delivering a frictionless experience breaks down into two main components. First, guests should be able to place orders when they want, where they want, and how they want. For some, it’ll be through an app while they’re on the go, while others prefer an in-store digital kiosk. Second, the company aims to be a leader in digital responsiveness and guest recovery when things don’t go the right way for guests.

Consider this scenario: A customer working from home decides to place an order online for curbside pickup. Through Panera’s geofencing technology, the café is automatically notified when the guest drives into the parking lot. A team member can bring their order out right away, or be there waiting as the guest pulls up to the café. It is a great experience so far, but once they get home, the customer sees an item is missing. They notify the company through the mobile app and with a few clicks, they get a credit for future use.