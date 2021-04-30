Leaders, managing your own stress is how everyone stays productive

So, learning how to manage this stress is one of the most powerful things we can achieve as leaders. Not only does it improve our overall mental well-being, but it improves productivity and instills a confidence that we can do our job effectively to our peers.

Many of us experience high levels of stress relatively frequently. In fact, studies have shown that our society is experiencing more and more stress as time goes by. This is often referred to as a “stress epidemic.” It’s a huge problem, especially when it comes to using power well.

When we’re feeling stressed, we have increased cortisol levels in our body. This leads us to see ordinary things as a threat, so we’re constantly on high alert. When this happens, we don’t use our power as effectively as we would otherwise. In fact, we tend to start to feel powerless. Stress makes us feel weak, and we start to lose our judgment.

Recognizing a need to pull rank

When stress takes over, we become especially vulnerable to what’s referred to as the “power paradox. The power paradox occurs when we become tempted to draw on the status our rank gives us in order to help us temporarily feel better. You’ve probably experienced this yourself or witnessed it in others. People become stressed and worried that not everything is right, and suddenly they become highly driven and perfectionist. If they’re the boss, they start to order people around as a means of reducing their stress. This is a poor use of power.

All of us feel stressed at one point or another, but if you have rank, you’re going to be tempted to use your position as a means of dealing with your powerlessness. Stress tends to lead us to feel powerless, and when we feel this way, we do not use our power as effectively. This is part of the power paradox and is something that leaders need to be aware of.