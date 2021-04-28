Netflix’s new ‘Play Something’ button is fine, but it’s not enough

Next time you’re unsure what to watch on Netflix, just click “Play Something,” and the service will pick a movie or TV show according to your personal tastes. You’ll find the new button on Netflix’s profile selection page, in the sidebar menu, and on the 10th row of the home screen. If Netflix’s algorithms choose unwisely, you can also hit “Play Something Else,” which will either bring up a new pick, resume a show you’re already watching, or start a selection from your watch list.

Netflix began testing the Play Something button eight months ago and seems to be rolling it out with some fanfare. (It’s announcing the feature in a blog post, with a goofy video of a cartoon remote whose buttons are tired of being pushed.) It’s arguably the company’s most concerted effort yet to cure streaming indecisiveness, and it arrives at a time when there’s more to watch than ever, both from Netflix and from a wave of new streaming competitors.

But while I love the idea of Netflix offering something akin to automated channel flipping, a single shuffle button feels like a half-measure. If Netflix really wants to help solve analysis paralysis, there’s still a lot more it could do. Here’s what I’m hoping Netflix considers next:

Embrace linear TV

While I once assumed that on-demand video would subsume live TV for everything besides news and sports, the success of linear streaming channels has proven otherwise.

Pluto TV, which mimics a cable-style grid guide with round-the-clock streaming channels, has 43 million users tuning in every month, and it’s prompted a wave of imitators since ViacomCBS acquired it in 2019. Between the Roku Channel (which itself has more than 160 linear channels), Tubi, Plex, Peacock, Sinclair’s Stirr, and the preloaded linear TV apps on many smart TVs (including those from Samsung, LG, and Vizio), linear channels are making a comeback as a way to cure indecision.