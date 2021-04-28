Space is the final frontier for the entertainment business, starting with this galactic reality show

So declares Andrea Iervolino, the founder of Space 11, an entertainment company dedicated to producing TV shows, movies, live events, and sporting events set in, yes, space. First up is a reality-TV series, Galactic Combat, that will follow 40 mixed martial arts fighters from around the world training to prepare for fights that take place in space—and thus without gravity. The show will chronicle their training for what Iervolino has coined MMA-Zero G fighting (the new sport). Thirty-two of the contestants will be eliminated during training, leaving eight to compete in the actual competitions.

Only the finalists will board a rocket ship and go into space, where the final fight will take place in the ship as it orbits the Earth for 90 minutes, which is the time it takes for a full trip around the planet.

The announcement of Galactic Combat follows a space entertainment theme that is starting to heat up in Hollywood. Tom Cruise is starring in a $200 million Universal feature film that will be shot entirely in space, in collaboration with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) is directing the film, which is slated to start filming this fall.

To Iervolino, a veteran producer (The Merchant of Venice and the upcoming biopic about Ferruccio Lamborghini, starring Alec Baldwin) and the founder of Iervolino Entertainment, Galactic Combat isn’t just about a cool, new frontier in entertainment. It’s about creating a new sport along the lines of UFC, which is an estimated $7 billion enterprise with a global following and massive digital and linear platforms.

“If you take UFC, it has a huge fan base,” says Iervolino. “My goal with this new format is, I don’t want to lose UFC fans—we need to embrace all of them. The whole MMA world. But the goal with Zero-G fighting is to make the concept much wider.”