We need to stop overlooking the importance of neurodiversity at work

Many companies are finally waking up to the need to build more inclusive workplaces, but far too often, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts often overlook the needs of neurodivergent people.

Neurodiversity embraces the variety of different brain makeups that people can have. It’s also a category of identity that is often underserved in DEI efforts. Neurodiversity can include (but isn’t limited to) traits such as ADHD, autism, and dyslexia.

Very often, many elements of our workplaces are built around things such as eye contact, noisy group work, and generally overstimulating settings. In other words: Work is mostly built for neurotypical people.

In the most recent episode of The New Way We Work, I talked to Hiren Shukla, founder of Neuro-Diverse Centers of Excellence at EY Global. He pointed out that neurodivergent people make up about 20% of the population but face an unemployment rate of around 85%. In short, it’s a huge untapped labor pool. And of course, like all other elements of hiring for a more diverse workforce, adding more neurodivergent people to your workforce isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a business necessity.

Shukla says that through his work at EY, he’s found that “about 35% of the neurodivergent population has extremely high creativity, complex problem-solving skills, data and technology acumen, aptitude, and interest. When acumen, aptitude, and interest line up like a constellation in the sky, it creates a level of focus, and that employee will outperform anybody that you have in this space.”