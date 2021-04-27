Tell your boss about the vax tax credit. Then take some time off to get a shot

Now you can get the poke without feeling the pinch.

Some small and mid-sized business are eligible for tax credits if they give their employees paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine and recuperate from any side effects from the shots.

The initiative, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, makes this offer to businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 workers, in addition to some government employers. Self-employed people are eligible for similar credits.

What’s on the table is PTO (aka sick and family leave) between April 1 and September 30.

“The paid leave credits under the ARP are tax credits against the employer’s share of the Medicare tax,” the Internal Revenue Service explains. “The tax credits are refundable, which means that the employer is entitled to payment of the full amount of the credits if it exceeds the employer’s share of the Medicare tax.”

Here’s the basic breakdown: