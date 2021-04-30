Outdoor Voices updated its cult-favorite Exercise Dress—and it’s better than ever

I’ve written about my love of Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress before. It’s my stretchy, soft, do-anything dress from spring until midfall, when I’m really pushing its ability to keep me warm. And while I liked the very cute Athena —a sporty, body-smoothing A-line made from their flattering Textured Compression fabric that dropped in March— I’m still itching for Boston’s warmer weather to finally begin so I can slip back into my daily uniform.

It’s also one of the Austin-based brand’s best sellers. While known for its performance gear—sensational running shorts, instantly recognizable leggings—Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress has its own cult following. Loyalists know the best colors go out of stock fast, and the dress has racked up more than 2,900 reviews since its 2018 debut.

But I was a fool. A fool not to think my favorite dress could get even better. Now, Outdoor Voices has released an update to the Exercise Dress with clever upgrades and the same silky stretch and silhouette the original is known for.

The new dress will continue to be made from lightweight, breathable (and sweat-friendly) LightSpeed fabric, have a built-in liner with shorts, and curve across the shoulders in a T-back. OV leaned into customer feedback to integrate new features such as an additional phone-friendly pocket and adjustable straps. Plus, internal hemline grippers keep your shorts from riding up while you’re, you know, living your life. Or, as they say, “doing things.”

Outdoor Voices is offering this version of the Exercise Dress in four new colors—Pinot, Dusty Blue, Gecko, and my fave, Tea Tree, a soft sage—and also still offering fan-favorite shades: Kalamata, Navy, White, Black, and Leopard (a honey yellow take on the classic print). It remains $100, but trust me, if we’re playing the Cost Per Wear game, it’s worth every penny.

