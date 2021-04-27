Enjoy these hilarious Mark Zuckerberg vs. Tim Cook memes as you install Apple’s new privacy-focused iOS

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14.5. The updated software was one of the most anticipated iOS releases of all time due to a specific new feature called App Tracking Transparency (ATT). Simply put: the feature gives users control over whether apps can track them across the web and other apps.

Privacy campaigners have heaped praise on Apple for the move, but some companies, on the other hand, have fought it tooth and nail. And by some, I mean Facebook. And it’s no wonder why Facebook is so opposed to App Tracking Transparency. The company makes its money by selling personalized ads based on the user data it sucks up. App Tracking Transparency puts much of the control of a user’s data in the user’s hand from here on out and that’s something that can hurt the company’s bottom line. App Tracking Transparency is the main reason Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook’s relationship is rumored to have soured over the past year. It’s the software-based manifestation of their ideological differences.

Whether the reports of strife between the two are accurate, that hasn’t stopped Twitter from having a field day imagining how Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg are reacting to the release of iOS 14.5 and its new privacy features. Check em out below.

the iOS 14.5 update in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EIUZg0j8IX — Δ Capital™ (@insearchofdelta) April 26, 2021