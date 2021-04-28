‘The most important thing is to get back on track.’ Advice for CEOs who miss their goals

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. Things haven’t been going as planned. For a variety of reasons, we’ve missed some big goals—some by a little, and some by a mile. How do I communicate this?

-Tech executive at a public company

Dear Executive,

I have a lot of sympathy. As a perfectionist myself, it kills me when I don’t deliver on what I committed to do. Now, we have to think about why this has happened. To determine that, I have some questions for you:

When did you start to think you might miss the goal? When were you certain?

Did you communicate this concern? Did you message anything in advance, or did you wait, hoping for a miracle? People don’t do well with surprises. And like with all problems, bad news doesn’t get better with age.

How big of a surprise is it? Where would it fall on the Richter scale?

When things don’t go well, people are looking for you to step up and lead in a bigger way. How you handle sharing bad news is a great way to instill more confidence in your leadership. This is what people will want to know: