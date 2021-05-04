Here’s how Grand Forks, North Dakota, created a successful drone delivery program

During quarantine, residents of Grand Forks, North Dakota, didn’t have to rely on a person bringing takeout to their doorstep. Instead, a drone, hovering 80 feet in the air, lowered packages by retractable wire into their backyards. On the horizon for several years, drone delivery has been slow to achieve full commercial application due to complex legal and regulatory issues, but this North Dakota pilot launched in April 2020 when on-demand drone-delivery company Flytrex, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, partnered with Grand Forks-based EASE Drones, the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, and the city to bring food, medicine, and other items to homes during COVID-19.
Quick Delivery
Drones can make local deliveries in about 20 minutes, alleviating traffic (and pollution).
Ready to Fly
With full FAA approvals, Flytrex CEO Yariv Bash says drone delivery will scale fast: “It’s just a better way.”
Expansion
Flytrex has also partnered with Walmart on a similar drone-delivery pilot in Fayetteville, North Carolina.