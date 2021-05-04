Here’s how Grand Forks, North Dakota, created a successful drone delivery program

During quarantine, residents of Grand Forks, North Dakota, didn’t have to rely on a person bringing takeout to their doorstep. Instead, a drone, hovering 80 feet in the air, lowered packages by retractable wire into their backyards. On the horizon for several years, drone delivery has been slow to achieve full commercial application due to complex legal and regulatory issues, but this North Dakota pilot launched in April 2020 when on-demand drone-delivery company Flytrex, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, partnered with Grand Forks-based EASE Drones, the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, and the city to bring food, medicine, and other items to homes during COVID-19.