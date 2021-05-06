The best new sandals for an adventure-filled summer

Not all sandals have to be strappy, dainty, and only look their best with a perfect pedicure. Sometimes, in the summer, your feet just want to hang out and do the things the rest of you wants to do. Like trek around the city, explore the great outdoors, and go from the beach to the cabana and back again. Here are some of our favorite outdoorsy (but still attractive!) sandals in made-for-action materials and designed with comfort and classic style in mind.

Everlane ReNew Sport Sandal

Everlane’s new multi-strap sandals check a lot of boxes: They have adjustable straps and super soft, cushy insoles; and they’re made from 100% recycled materials. Bonus: They come in five fun, summery colors, so you choose the combo that suits your summer look.

Teva Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane Drift

Teva’s iconic Hurricane sandal has received its share of updates over the years. The rugged, adventure-ready XLT2 model piles on the comfort with a padded heel strap and an extra grippy sole under a cushiony EVA footbed. The color combos, for both men and women, deliver the kind of dreamy, sun-bleached summer feel that we’re all seeking this year. The brand’s more lightweight Hurricane Drift, meanwhile, is a 100% injection-molded sandal with grippy grooved soles, bouncy insoles, and the brand’s signature Velcro straps. The nearly weightless sandals are perfect for any day spent in the water.

Oofos Oolala Sandal

What you lose in style points by wearing the Oolala sandal you more than make up for in comfort. Take it from a Fast Company colleague who ruptured a disc last year: Throughout the painful lead-up to back surgery and recovery from it, these were the only shoes her nerve-damaged feet could abide. The brand uses what it calls “OOfoam” across its footwear, a squishy closed-cell foam material that absorbs impact better than your typical shoe. There’s a reason this flip-flop is gaining traction as the post-workout “recovery sandal” of choice for people in the know. The company’s version for men, the OOriginal sandal, offers similar support.

Sorel Kinetic Sandal

They look futuristic—and really, really comfy. Sorel doesn’t only want to be your go-to for the winter’s worst weather, its performance-ready sandals are designed for action in the surf and sand. (And, in this color combo, maybe outer space.)

Merrell Alpine Strap Sandal

Merrell’s traditionally trail-blazing sandals have been given some modern updates: thicker straps, chunkier buckles, and a muted rose shade that goes with practically everything. (You can also go with mint, black, or gold, if those shades are more to your liking.) They’re your all-weekend sandal: perfect for hikes and little floral dresses.