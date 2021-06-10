advertisement
  • 12:55 pm

Insecure star and author Yvonne Orji takes our career questionnaire

Yvonne Orji, actor, stand-up comedian, and author of Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams, takes our career questionnaire.

[Illustration: Matthew Johnson]
By Yasmin Gagne2 minute Read
Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?

Yvonne Orji: Connecting people, and acting like the cupcakes I eat are fat-free.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

I take a nap.

How do you unplug?

I take a vacation (remember those?) to somewhere warm.

Is there a book you recommend to everyone?

Calling in “the One,” to my single friends who are serious about being in a relationship. It’s a great exercise in learning yourself before learning a partner.

What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

“You gotta drop some curse words to be a funny comic.”

What advice would you give your younger self?

You gon’ be different for a long time. It’s okay, everyone will catch up.

Did you have a career fork in the road?

In October 2014, I was five seconds from giving up on these Hollywood dreams and moving back to Maryland to find a “good guv’ment job.” I cried out to God on Sunset Boulevard and gave him an ultimatum. He had one year to figure something out or I was out. By the following year, I’d pitched a show to Oprah and booked Insecure. He be knowin’!

Favorite Instagram Accounts

Do you have a work uniform?

I pull up in a hoodie and sweats to set. I know they’re gonna glam [my Insecure character] Molly up, so Yvonne can show up chill. [My style icon is] the model Liya Kebede. So graceful, elegant, and timeless with her look.

What’s always in your bag?

Floss. I hate having anything stuck in my teeth and not being able to get it out.

Do you have a favorite object in your office?

I just got a desktop [computer]. Haven’t had one of those since college. I didn’t know how clutch it would be for COVID Zoom calls.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Furniture! I have a problem. One day I went out to dinner and came back with three couches for a living room I didn’t have, but they were on sale and a great quality.

How do you exercise?

I don’t like working out, but I do like working out with my trainer, Massy Arias, because she motivates me to do better. I’ve also rekindled my love for tennis. I’m obsessed. I even bought an official Serena Williams racket and court shoes.

What TV show are you mid-binge on?

Your Honor, on Hulu—it’s sooo frustratingly good. All he had to do was tell the truth, but one lie . . . and 10 episodes later [look what happens]—all problematic.

Do you have a mantra?

“All things work together for my good.”

Do you have a “get pumped” song?

“Ima Boss,” by Meek Mill.

Is there a meeting you never miss?

My therapy sessions. I actually look forward to them.

