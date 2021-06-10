Insecure star and author Yvonne Orji never misses a therapy session

advertisement advertisement

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst?

advertisement

advertisement

Yvonne Orji: Connecting people, and acting like the cupcakes I eat are fat-free. What do you do when you’re creatively stuck? I take a nap.

advertisement

How do you unplug? I take a vacation (remember those?) to somewhere warm. Is there a book you recommend to everyone?

advertisement

Calling in “the One,” to my single friends who are serious about being in a relationship. It’s a great exercise in learning yourself before learning a partner. What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored? “You gotta drop some curse words to be a funny comic.”

advertisement

What advice would you give your younger self? You gon’ be different for a long time. It’s okay, everyone will catch up. Did you have a career fork in the road?

advertisement

In October 2014, I was five seconds from giving up on these Hollywood dreams and moving back to Maryland to find a “good guv’ment job.” I cried out to God on Sunset Boulevard and gave him an ultimatum. He had one year to figure something out or I was out. By the following year, I’d pitched a show to Oprah and booked Insecure. He be knowin’! Favorite Instagram Accounts

Do you have a work uniform? I pull up in a hoodie and sweats to set. I know they’re gonna glam [my Insecure character] Molly up, so Yvonne can show up chill. [My style icon is] the model Liya Kebede. So graceful, elegant, and timeless with her look.

advertisement

What’s always in your bag? Floss. I hate having anything stuck in my teeth and not being able to get it out. Do you have a favorite object in your office?

advertisement

I just got a desktop [computer]. Haven’t had one of those since college. I didn’t know how clutch it would be for COVID Zoom calls. What is your biggest indulgence? Furniture! I have a problem. One day I went out to dinner and came back with three couches for a living room I didn’t have, but they were on sale and a great quality.

advertisement

How do you exercise? I don’t like working out, but I do like working out with my trainer, Massy Arias, because she motivates me to do better. I’ve also rekindled my love for tennis. I’m obsessed. I even bought an official Serena Williams racket and court shoes. What TV show are you mid-binge on?

advertisement

Your Honor, on Hulu—it’s sooo frustratingly good. All he had to do was tell the truth, but one lie . . . and 10 episodes later [look what happens]—all problematic. Do you have a mantra? “All things work together for my good.”

advertisement

Do you have a “get pumped” song? “Ima Boss,” by Meek Mill. Is there a meeting you never miss?

advertisement