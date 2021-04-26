Apple’s App Tracking Transparency: This video explains it in 2 minutes

For a long, long time, app developers such as Facebook could grab a device identifier from your phone and then track your movement and browsing habits in other apps and websites. With today’s release of iOS 14.5 and a new feature called App Tracking Transparency, they can’t do that anymore—not without your permission, anyway. Apple has a new video out that explains the whole thing—sans advertising jargon—in just under two minutes.
If you’d like more information about Apple’s move, which will likely be seen as a pivotal moment in the online ad business, I recommend checking out the interview on this subject between Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal and Apple VP of software engineering Craig Federighi.