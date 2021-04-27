Beyond Meat’s new patty has fewer calories, less fat: Here’s when and where you can try it

Light the charcoals and don your snappiest “Kiss the Cook” apron because Beyond Meat has a new version of its signature Beyond Burger.

Just in time for all the outdoor grilling that heralds the beginning of summer, the new version hits the grocery aisles nationwide on the week of May 3. Beyond Burgers will be sold in 2- and 4-pack (suggested retail price: $9.99) patties. A 1lb. container of Beyond Beef will be available as of late May.

The company says this iteration packs a nutritional wallop for those who are watching their waistlines. The new Beyond Burger has:

35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef

35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef

Fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef

B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef

To get a preview of the new burger, mobile pop-up locations will have samples in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2.

Beyond Meat says it has additional plans to introduce this new burger at its U.S. food-service partner locations starting in June. Later this year, an even lighter Beyond Burger patty that boasts half the saturated fat of 80/20 beef will hit the market.