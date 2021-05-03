How to ease the transition back to the office

After a year away, a return to the workplace is on the horizon for some and already underway for others. It’s time to take stock of where we are, what we learned over the past year, and how we can apply those lessons to come back stronger as individuals and organizations.

Where we are is a mixed bag. In the mix is burnout from having our lives completely upended, yet still having to function at our jobs and in our personal lives. Working mothers are especially burdened, many forced to leave the workforce altogether. We’ve seen rising rates of loneliness, anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. Even beyond the pandemic, many are reeling from the trauma of racial and social violence and ongoing systemic injustice.

Yet also in the mix are positive elements. Some people have used the past year as a reboot, taking the extra time at home to reconnect with their families and focus on their own health and well-being. And thanks to the unprecedented video-cam window into one another’s lives, we’ve made a lot of progress (sometimes unintentional) in “bringing our authentic selves to work.”

Workers have also been empowered to exercise more choice in when and how they work. Long-standing organizational bureaucracies toppled as people and teams took charge, doing what they had to do to get work done. We’ve seen the power of technology to enable and augment human capabilities. We’ve learned the importance of setting boundaries to protect our own well-being by turning off the camera at times and taking breaks for personal or family time.

Now we’re looking ahead to a post-pandemic world, faced with figuring out where and how work—and we as workers—fit into it. We don’t know what the long-term effects of the past year might be. Is there anxiety about reentry? Of course, and on multiple fronts.

A critical crosswords

We’ve had a year to adjust to being at home. While that wasn’t ideal in all cases, we adapted. We’re going back to workplaces that won’t be the same as before. Familiar faces may be missing, familiar rituals changed or gone. We wonder: How do we stay safe traveling, on the streets, in the workplace? Can we adjust to dressing up and showing up? Do we even want to? Even people excited to return may still feel anxious about being in the office in person or traveling.