advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:58 pm

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, loves The Hobbit

J.R.R. Tolkien is by far one of the best storytellers in the history of literature. His words make you feel like you are experiencing Bilbo’s magical journey personally.

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, loves The Hobbit
[Illustration: Daniel Nyari]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Celestine Prophecy, James Redfield
A great combination of adventure, mysticism, and spirituality.

advertisement

The Autobiog­raphy of Malcolm X, Malcolm X and Alex Haley
A direct account of the life of one of the most controversial yet impactful people in American history.

The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien
J.R.R. Tolkien is by far one of the best storytellers in the history of literature. His words make you feel like you are experiencing Bilbo’s magical journey personally.

Good to Great, Jim Collins
An extremely insightful view on what makes companies win and what makes them fail.

advertisement

Open, Andre Agassi
A raw and authentic memoir by my favorite tennis player, Andre Agassi. His journey to becoming the best tennis player in the world came at a high price, physically and psychologically.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life