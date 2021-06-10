Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, loves The Hobbit

The Celestine Prophecy, James Redfield
A great combination of adventure, mysticism, and spirituality.
The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcolm X and Alex Haley
A direct account of the life of one of the most controversial yet impactful people in American history.
The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien
J.R.R. Tolkien is by far one of the best storytellers in the history of literature. His words make you feel like you are experiencing Bilbo’s magical journey personally.
Good to Great, Jim Collins
An extremely insightful view on what makes companies win and what makes them fail.
Open, Andre Agassi
A raw and authentic memoir by my favorite tennis player, Andre Agassi. His journey to becoming the best tennis player in the world came at a high price, physically and psychologically.