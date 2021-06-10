Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, loves The Hobbit

The Autobiog­raphy of Malcolm X, Malcolm X and Alex Haley

A direct account of the life of one of the most controversial yet impactful people in American history.

The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien

J.R.R. Tolkien is by far one of the best storytellers in the history of literature. His words make you feel like you are experiencing Bilbo’s magical journey personally.

Good to Great, Jim Collins

An extremely insightful view on what makes companies win and what makes them fail.