  • 1:03 pm

Jules Miller, founder and CEO of The Nue Co, shares her media diet

The website The Good News Network offers relief from the regular news cycle. Our office has even started its own version on a Good News Slack channel.

[Illustration: Daniel Nyari]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Website

The Good News Network
This site offers relief from the regular news cycle. Our office has even started its own version on a Good News Slack channel.

Newsletter

The Unpublishable
Journalist Jessica DeFino explores different topics, like environmental waste and overconsumption, through the lens of beauty.

Podcast

The Cut on Tuesdays
It covers everything from culture to style to politics, and offers a chance to hear a different perspective and discover something new.

Instagram

@resetnyc
A source of visually engaging content on how to protect your mental health and boost motivation.

Video

