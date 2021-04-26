Apple iOS 14.5 release time: Here’s how, when, and where to download it

Apple’s highly anticipated iOS 14.5 is finally upon us. The latest update from the company is significant in that it includes major privacy upgrades. Here’s everything to know so far:

When is iOS 14.5 coming?

Apple has confirmed that the update will be available this week. A few major outlets, including the New York Times, have cited Monday, April 26, as the release date, while others have said it could arrive on Tuesday. (We’ve reached out to Apple for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back.)

If history is a guide, Apple’s updates usually drop at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

What are some of the top features?

Privacy Upgrades : As noted, iOS 14.5 includes major privacy upgrades. Notably, third-party apps will now have to ask you permission to before they can share and track your data. This new App Tracking Transparency feature has been vocally criticized by companies such as Facebook that are heavily dependent on ad tracking. However, Apple is not backing down, and CEO Tim Cook even called privacy “one of the top issues of the century” in a recent interview with Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus.

: As noted, iOS 14.5 includes major privacy upgrades. Notably, third-party apps will now have to ask you permission to before they can share and track your data. This new App Tracking Transparency feature has been vocally criticized by companies such as Facebook that are heavily dependent on ad tracking. However, Apple is not backing down, and CEO Tim Cook even called privacy “one of the top issues of the century” in a recent interview with Fast Company‘s Michael Grothaus. More Choice for Siri Voice : If you’ve never been a fan of Siri’s default voice, you’re in luck: For this latest update, Apple is introducing two new voices for the English-language voice assistant, and, as first reported by TechCrunch, the assistant will no longer default to a female voice.

: If you’ve never been a fan of Siri’s default voice, you’re in luck: For this latest update, Apple is introducing two new voices for the English-language voice assistant, and, as first reported by TechCrunch, the assistant will no longer default to a female voice. Emojis : Can’t get enough emojis? The iOS 14.5 update has tons of new ones.

: Can’t get enough emojis? The iOS 14.5 update has tons of new ones. Mask-Friendly Face ID: The new update will let you use Face ID to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask.

How do I install it?

Before you update, make sure you back up the contents of your phone or tablet on iCloud or a computer.

Plug your device and make sure you have a good Wi-Fi connection.

Once the iOS 14.5 update becomes available, just go to Settings > General, tap Software Update, and let your device do its thing.

If you’re unable to update wirelessly, visit Apple’s support page here.