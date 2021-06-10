Colorful clothing from Cotopaxi, stylish hiking boots, and other outdoor gear Fast Company editors love

Created by Salt Lake City–based outdoor gear company Cotopaxi, the water-resistant Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker is constructed from leftover polyester from other companies’ production runs—which means that all of the jacket’s bright color combos are limited edition. The Teca comes with a formfitting hood and a front kangaroo pocket. ($80, cotopaxi.com)

Season’s Greeting

Footwear maker Season Three launched in 2020 with an all-weather, retro-inspired boot called the Ansel. The “Extreme Conditions” model is made with a fuzzy blue suede that’s both rugged and supremely playful. (From $345, seasonthree.com)

Life’s a Picnic

The eight-piece MealKit Bio, from the design-forward Swedish camping specialist Light My Fire, includes bioplastic plates, bowls, and cutlery. ($30, Rei.com)

A Fresh Bite

By Humankind’s all-natural toothpaste tablets, which come in refillable (and durable) glass containers with silicon lids, are easy to pack. Simply bite into a tablet to start it foaming, and then brush away. (From $15, byhumankind.com)