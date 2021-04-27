These brainwave-reading headphones are designed to help you focus

A small Boston-based company called Neurable has developed headphones that can help you concentrate by reading your brainwaves and adjusting noise cancellation levels in response.

The headphones use a ring of sensors around the ear pads to sense your brain’s electrical signals. Based on that information, they can subtly hike up noise cancellation as you begin to reach deeper levels of focus.

According to Ramses Alcaide, Neurable’s cofounder and CEO, the headphones’ corresponding app uses machine learning algorithms to understand when your brainwaves resemble the patterns produced by the brain when it’s concentrating, or if they indicate you’re distracted.

Based on that information, the headphones—called Enten, which means “to understand” in Spanish—can adjust noise cancellation and suggest the kind of music that might help you concentrate. Meanwhile, the software that runs in the corresponding app provides analytics data on the times of day when you’re most productive and when you need a break.

The Enten headphones concept and technology have their roots in research Alcaide did on brain-computer interfaces and signal processing pipelines while completing his PhD in neuroscience at the University of Michigan. Alcaide says his company holds a patent on the technology contained in the Enten headphones.

Right now, Enten is still at the working prototype stage. Neurable, which was founded in 2015 and has a staff of about 20 people, will start shipping the product next year to people who preordered it.