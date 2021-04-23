What a return to business travel will look like

The global pandemic has caused sweeping changes across industries, but it has affected few more deeply than business travel. As offices reopen and conferences get scheduled, travelers will once again return to the skies, book hotel rooms, and rent cars. “People are starting to talk positively about the fact that business travel is going to come back,” says David Grace, president of travel-management platform provider Deem. That said, the travel landscape they return to will be changed fundamentally.

Deem and Fast Company recently hosted “Business Travel 2021,” inviting a panel of travel-industry experts to discuss new tools and strategies to engage travelers as they’re poised to return to the friendly skies.

COMMUNICATING RISK

As business travel returns to normal, customers will expect access to more information about risk, says Makiko Barrett, director of global procurement and travel at Automation Anywhere, which provides software to the travel industry. While dangers like natural disasters tend to be regional, the COVID-19 pandemic was a global emergency. “We were overwhelmed with all the information coming our way,” Barrett says. “What’s important is to really push the most recent, updated information into the hands of travelers.”

In the past, travelers were largely concerned about the logistics of booking flights, hotels, and car rentals. However, they now expect to know the rules and risks that will affect them on the ground—and may even affect their decision to book the trip in the first place. “It’s about delivering duty of care, information, and knowledge to travelers about all sorts of potential risks, well beyond the pandemic,” Grace says. “Whether we’re talking pandemics, natural disasters, or terrorist attacks, customers need a single point to go to where they book their travel and get their information.”

LET’S TALK SAFETY…

Erika Alexander, chief global officer of global operations at Marriott, believes that safety and security are table stakes. “Business travelers want what every traveler wants today,” she says. “They want to know that we understand the science and that the protocols we have in place make travel safe and appealing.”

Yet ensuring that information reaches customers is paramount. “It’s one thing to implement the protocols, but it’s another thing to make sure that our customers understand that we’ve implemented them,” says Rob Connor, vice president of business development at Enterprise Holdings, which owns rental car companies, including Enterprise and Alamo. Connor stresses the importance of working with partners, such as online booking sites, to communicate what a company is doing to keep people safe and what steps they require of their customers.