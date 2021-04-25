How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards on ABC live without cable

Let’s face it: Awards shows have largely failed to capture our attention since the pandemic. After the Emmys, the Grammys, and the Golden Globes brought in dismally low ratings over the last few months, the granddaddy of Hollywood kudos is about to see if it can usher in the great reset that the entertainment industry is looking for.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in two locations this weekend—the Dolby Theater and Union Station in Los Angeles. Although the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly relaxed its ban on Zoom appearances, the Oscars ceremony—which will once again have no host—is expected to go out of its way to avoid the trappings of its low-rated pandemic-era counterparts, which is to say that it will try as much as possible to replicate the look and feel of a normal Oscars telecast.

Intrigued? You can check out the full list of nominations here, and don’t miss our Joe Berkowitz’s argument for why Promising Young Woman should walk away with the top prize.

The 2021 Oscars telecast is set to take place on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the ceremony live on your TV, computer, or phone, we’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below.

Subscription streaming services

ABC is available in most areas as part of a bundle on major subscription-based streaming services. These platforms usually offer a free promotional week if you haven’t signed up before.

Free ways to stream

Locast, nonprofit service that lets you stream broadcast networks, includes ABC. You can watch if for free in 31 markets. Find it here.