These 5 steps can help protect you from burnout

Reports of people feeling burned out seem to be everywhere these days. One unexpected ingredient to this proliferation of burnout is how the malady may actually be contagious.

In other words, you are more likely to suffer from burnout if you’re around others who are burned out or are operating within circumstances that create the conditions for burnout. During the pandemic more people are struggling with both work and life circumstances, feeling burnout themselves, and sowing its symptoms in others.

But there is good news: There are ways to protect yourself against burnout. Moreover, it’s possible to reduce the likelihood you’ll face it while at the same time contributing to others’ well-being.

THE CONTAGIOUS NATURE OF BURNOUT

Burnout tends to start with feelings of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion that eventually progress to feelings of shame or doubt about your capabilities.

Moreover, burnout can develop into cynicism, when you feel a sense of negativity about circumstances as well as helplessness and a lack of motivation to solve problems or move forward. New research from City College of New York also finds that burnout aligns significantly with depression in terms of symptoms and effects. In the study of 1,386 people, 86% experienced an overlap between burnout and depression. This is especially true when stress is due to life events, job challenges, or a lack of support at the workplace.

And burnout isn’t just an individual experience; according to a study by Michigan State University, it can actually be something you catch from others. Researchers found that burnout is spread among close colleagues and when people work in a culture where there are greater conditions for burnout. In particular, when connections in people’s social networks are struggling, they are unable to provide support in the form of knowledge, time, resources, or emotional coaching. In short, when people are personally tapped out, they can’t help others and the whole network is affected. In terms of context, burnout is typical when people feel a loss of control, when they feel ineffective, when they believe they’ve been treated unfairly, or when they feel disconnected from others.