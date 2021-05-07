Welcome to the post-sellout era

In late January, I listened to the disembodied voice of 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate Gorman reciting her inauguration poem, “The Hill We Climb,” as I sweated it out during a boutique Zoom fitness class led by a chipper instructor. It wasn’t my first experience working out to a social justice soundtrack: Years ago, I’d listened to a recording of Martin Luther King Jr. play during a SoulCycle class (the instructor even turned off all the lights for dramatic effect). Both times, I was overcome by the absurdity of the situation and laughed out loud. I’m fairly sure that tighter abs were not part of the dream that either orator had in mind.

I had barely returned to a resting pulse rate when I learned that Gorman had signed with IMG Models’ beauty and fashion endorsement division. I should have seen it coming. There had been signs: The yellow Prada coat she wore during the inauguration had gone viral, and she had tagged the brand on Instagram, where she now has 3.7 million followers. But the speed with which Gorman had gone from activist poet to potential brand spokesperson—less than a week—was astonishing. In February, she posted a “Black History Month Manifesto.” It was commissioned by Nike as part of a campaign in which the company committed $40 million to Black communities.

We have entered a new phase in the creator economy. Not only are emerging poets as desirable to brands as athletes and A-list actors, but the period between an artist’s breakthrough and cash-in is now so short that the two events can be virtually simultaneous. What’s more, the stigma is gone. Fans don’t resent artists for the creative control they might give up in exchange for sponsorship dollars. In some cases, artists may even gain more creative control.

Artists have always had to get their funding from somewhere; Michelangelo was supported by the Medicis, after all. But today’s digital creatives have to get it from everywhere, navigating a dizzying field of monetization opportunities, from Instagram Stories to Cameo to OnlyFans to non-fungible tokens. Though these platforms make it easy to reach—and even solicit money from—fans, the quickest and most lucrative path is to accept an endorsement or sponsorship deal with a deep-pocketed brand. For someone with more than 1 million Instagram followers, a single branded post can earn more than $10,000, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.

Brands, meanwhile, are desperate for a chance to reach consumers through the increasing noise—the average American was exposed to between 4,000 and 10,000 ads per day in 2015, as opposed to just over 550 per day in 1971—and eager to claim authenticity and relevance in a culture that’s evolving at warp speed. Until recently, for example, luxury brands were purposely inaccessible and aspirational. “What 2020 taught us,” says Erwan Rambourg, a fashion industry analyst and author of Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury, “is that you are meant to reflect the communities you’re selling to. You’re meant to be a mirror of society.” It’s no surprise that influencer marketing, which many brands see as their ticket to credibility, is expected to be an almost $14 billion business in 2021, up from $9.7 billion last year, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.