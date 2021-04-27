The secret to creating an authentic customer experience

The last year has been an exercise in creativity and resiliency for businesses of all sizes. And for the people who kept business humming, it’s been a time to realize anew just how critical human connection is. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, businesses everywhere had to adapt quickly. With in-person interactions limited, companies were faced with finding new ways to connect, engage, and serve their customers: restaurants shifted to take-out only, curbside pickup was the new shopping experience, and in-person events became virtual ones—which upended tech skill-learning models at a time when businesses needed to turn to digital more rapidly than ever before.
CONNECTION FOSTERS INSPIRATION
When physical interactions weren’t possible, digital communities became even more critical—for personal connections, skills development, and business inspiration. And Adobe’s digital-experience community was proof of that. In fact, our digital destination for learning and idea exchange, Adobe Experience League, saw community engagement increase 134% last year.
We built Adobe Experience League to equip experience makers at all levels to transform their customer experiences through digital with one philosophy at the center of it all: authenticity. And more specifically, the mantra of “for real people, by real people.” The strength of this philosophy is something we’ve always believed in, but its power has never been clearer than during the COVID era.
Over the past year, users across our global community shared best practices around leveraging e-commerce models, running more targeted and personalized email campaigns, launching and localizing global websites, analyzing and optimizing customer touchpoints, and much more. They also connected with Adobe experts for answers and inspiration—much like they would at live events. Through this rich community exchange, members were able not only to solve technical challenges, but also drive business growth.
UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF TECHNOLOGY
In addition to providing ready access to experts and industry peers, Adobe Experience League offers users a place to find free skills-based training courses, a wealth of tutorials and reference content to provide quick answers, and technical-support resources. All of this content is designed to help merchants, developers, and marketers alike get the most from their technology investments.
As technology took on a bigger role in our lives during the pandemic, we saw a shift in people’s tolerance for bad technology. A recent study revealed that nearly half of U.S. workers are likely to leave their current job if they’re unhappy or frustrated with the technology they use at work.
But the root of this frustration is often a lack of training or confidence in one’s ability to use a product’s capabilities fully. With Adobe Experience League, users are able to follow personalized learning paths and have ready access to a wide variety of resources to help them build technical proficiency, be more effective at their jobs, and drive results.
Seniority, an e-commerce retailer that serves the elderly and their caregivers, embraced the learning and community resources in Experience League to democratize customer insights and deliver better experiences. The team at Seniority was inspired by their peers in Experience League and was able to fuel creativity in the business thanks to the wealth of advice, input, and encouragement across the community.
British telecom company Vodafone saw an opportunity to use Experience League to democratize data. Through the virtual learning resources within Experience League, Vodafone was able to quickly empower employees not only to view data but also turn it into actionable insights that enhance the customer experience across Vodafone’s digital channels.
Results like this are really the best illustration of the for “real people, by real people” philosophy. It’s human nature to want to connect with others; and during COVID, the ability to connect with peers who face similar challenges and ask questions became even more essential. While we created more than 800 new learning assets for Adobe Experience League in 2020, it was the users themselves, the “experience makers” among us, that made the difference. They helped each other tackle tough challenges and helped us to be more creative in our offering.
Wendy Steinle is the head of Adobe Experience League
Could you be an Experience Maker? Visit Adobe Experience League today to take advantage of training courses and reference content—available in 12 languages on both desktop and mobile—and to grow your proficiency and expertise.