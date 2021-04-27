The secret to creating an authentic customer experience

The last year has been an exercise in creativity and resiliency for businesses of all sizes. And for the people who kept business humming, it’s been a time to realize anew just how critical human connection is. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, businesses everywhere had to adapt quickly. With in-person interactions limited, companies were faced with finding new ways to connect, engage, and serve their customers: restaurants shifted to take-out only, curbside pickup was the new shopping experience, and in-person events became virtual ones—which upended tech skill-learning models at a time when businesses needed to turn to digital more rapidly than ever before.

CONNECTION FOSTERS INSPIRATION

When physical interactions weren’t possible, digital communities became even more critical—for personal connections, skills development, and business inspiration. And Adobe’s digital-experience community was proof of that. In fact, our digital destination for learning and idea exchange, Adobe Experience League, saw community engagement increase 134% last year.

We built Adobe Experience League to equip experience makers at all levels to transform their customer experiences through digital with one philosophy at the center of it all: authenticity. And more specifically, the mantra of “for real people, by real people.” The strength of this philosophy is something we’ve always believed in, but its power has never been clearer than during the COVID era.

Over the past year, users across our global community shared best practices around leveraging e-commerce models, running more targeted and personalized email campaigns, launching and localizing global websites, analyzing and optimizing customer touchpoints, and much more. They also connected with Adobe experts for answers and inspiration—much like they would at live events. Through this rich community exchange, members were able not only to solve technical challenges, but also drive business growth.

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF TECHNOLOGY

In addition to providing ready access to experts and industry peers, Adobe Experience League offers users a place to find free skills-based training courses, a wealth of tutorials and reference content to provide quick answers, and technical-support resources. All of this content is designed to help merchants, developers, and marketers alike get the most from their technology investments.

As technology took on a bigger role in our lives during the pandemic, we saw a shift in people’s tolerance for bad technology. A recent study revealed that nearly half of U.S. workers are likely to leave their current job if they’re unhappy or frustrated with the technology they use at work.