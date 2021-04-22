Scientists are searching for the plural of ‘black hole,’ and their ideas are out of this world

Earlier this year, astronomers went hunting for a supermassive black hole somewhere by the constellation Ara, nearly 8,000 light-years from Earth. But instead of one mega black hole, they made a startling discovery: a congregation of many mini black holes, maybe 40 or 50 of them, orbiting frenetically within the dense core of a globular star cluster.

Never mind the implications of such colossal forces of nature found in close proximity, where they could potentially merge to create a galactic behemoth that could power a distant quasar. The more important question now is: What do you call a group of black holes?

Seriously. We have a pride of lions. A waddle of penguins. Why not . . . a scream of black holes?

According to The New York Times, that’s the latest puzzle that scientists are trying to solve. Jocelyn Kelly Holley-Bockelmann, an astrophysicist at Vanderbilt University, told the publication that during a recent Zoom call to discuss an international project to detect collisions of black holes in space, “one of the members said his daughter was wondering what you call a collective of black holes—and then the meeting fell apart, with everyone trying to up one another.”

Last week, gravitational scientists from the LIGO Scientific Collaboration posed the question to Twitter as part of what NASA has dubbed an annual “Black Hole Week.” Possibilities flew. Popular ideas included a “terror” of black holes, a “silence” of black holes, a “void” of black holes, and a “Hawking” of black holes. The list is still ongoing. Physics Today magazine even made its own contribution—a “colloquium” of black holes.

It all has a tinge of oblivion to it, and that’s perhaps fitting. As the Times cites, in Black Hole Survival Guide, by Janna Levin—an astrophysicist at Barnard College of Columbia University—the black hole at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy is described beautifully: