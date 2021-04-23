4 ways to ensure your workplace DEI efforts don’t go back to ‘business as usual’

Have you ever had a moment where you had difficulty breathing? It’s not a comfortable feeling. I don’t have asthma, but I have a son whose asthma is triggered by allergens. Asthma makes breathing laborious. It causes pain in your chest and can trigger anxiety, and you can’t function at your full capacity. You have to rest and be given extra oxygen, the very thing everyone else has, yet something is blocking you from having the ability to get it.

For Black people and other racially marginalized individuals, racism is the allergen, and it is always allergy season. And the levels are high. Some symptoms may be more severe for others, but collectively, our way of breathing—even our way of living—is challenged. Every area of our life is impacted, which makes it difficult to operate at our full capacity.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer responsible for the killing of George Floyd, was found guilty on each of the three crimes he was charged with: He was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. There was a collective sigh of relief, but it was brief. While we were beginning to exhale, our breath was interrupted by the news of a 16-year-old Black girl who was killed by a police officer. Our breathing stays labored.

The verdict wasn’t justice but a moment of accountability. While there was a clear video of Chauvin killing George Floyd, there still had to be a trial, and there was still doubt that the judicial system would convict him. This conviction doesn’t absolve racial trauma. The world witnessed the effects of trauma in real time. Do you know how emotionally taxing it is to know someone was killed so callously yet fear that the person responsible will not be held accountable because the system was never designed to be accountable to you?

Many companies and leaders may also be releasing their own sigh of relief. Possibly they say to themselves, “Thank goodness that’s over,” and try to get back to business as usual.

Please know that’s a place we should never want to try to get back to. We are still working for and toward justice. Your Black employees still carry a heaviness. They are strapped with an invisible inhaler that allows them to keep moving forward. Yes, they may still show up for those meetings, make the presentation, finish that proposal, but it comes at a cost to their own well-being.