This 15-minute meeting could transform your company

If you run a business, then your single most important meeting of the day could also be your shortest. Implementing a daily huddle is a proven way to propel your organization forward. Done properly, these 15 minutes provide a morning check-in paired with a personal accounting of sorts.
We’ve found that holding a huddle via video chat is a great way to guarantee that everyone is accounted for and ready to hit the ground running. It’s especially helpful if you have team members in multiple locations or employees working remotely.
Making the huddle the first order of the day creates an opportunity to “meet” face to face and gives people a good reason to show up on time every morning. Everyone is present and accounted for and has to be dialed in, both literally and figuratively. Here are a few tips based on our experience:
KEEP IT SHORT, SWEET, AND INFORMATIVE.
The real beauty of the huddle is in its length. Keeping it to just 15 minutes ensures it never drags on while your team members get restless.
This also helps your team concentrate on what is really important while giving people with radically different roles a chance to see how all of the pieces fit together. When the huddle is limited to just 15 minutes, it’s easier to zero in on what moves the needle in your organization. It also eliminates work silos and encourages collaboration, which occurs naturally when team members swap ideas in a collegial setting.
USE THE HUDDLE TO ENERGIZE THE TEAM
The huddle should set the tone for the day, enabling employees to feed off each other’s enthusiasm. High-energy people help invigorate those whose energy may be flagging, and the gathering can serve to bring everybody up a notch.
Consider rotating responsibility for facilitating the huddle to keep things from growing stale and give people a chance to infuse the meeting with their unique personality.
TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO REINFORCE YOUR COMPANY’S VALUES
The huddle provides an opportunity to reiterate your company’s core values, especially if you incorporate a “shoutouts” component designed to celebrate employee accomplishments from the day before. Doing so helps ensure that your core values are not just words printed on a poster on the wall. Plus, highlighting someone’s work makes them feel like their personal contribution is making a difference.
The huddle can help ensure that your team lives and breathes your core values, internalizes them, and keeps them top of mind. That helps those values become part of the DNA of your company.
Having team members publicly applaud your work in a group setting is a great confidence builder. Experiencing a healthy dose of positivity first thing in the morning can carry that high throughout the entire workday.
Done wrong, a daily huddle can quickly devolve into yet another meeting in an overscheduled day in an age when videoconferencing fatigue is a real concern. But if the focus is sharp and time is tight, then this simple meeting can become an invaluable and highly anticipated chance for your team to connect.
Want to quickly see an increase in productivity and morale across your company? Then huddle up, and prepare to win the day.
Evan Nierman is Founder and CEO of Red Banyan, an international crisis PR and strategic communications agency.