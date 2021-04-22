This 15-minute meeting could transform your company

If you run a business, then your single most important meeting of the day could also be your shortest. Implementing a daily huddle is a proven way to propel your organization forward. Done properly, these 15 minutes provide a morning check-in paired with a personal accounting of sorts.

We’ve found that holding a huddle via video chat is a great way to guarantee that everyone is accounted for and ready to hit the ground running. It’s especially helpful if you have team members in multiple locations or employees working remotely.

Making the huddle the first order of the day creates an opportunity to “meet” face to face and gives people a good reason to show up on time every morning. Everyone is present and accounted for and has to be dialed in, both literally and figuratively. Here are a few tips based on our experience:

KEEP IT SHORT, SWEET, AND INFORMATIVE.

The real beauty of the huddle is in its length. Keeping it to just 15 minutes ensures it never drags on while your team members get restless.

This also helps your team concentrate on what is really important while giving people with radically different roles a chance to see how all of the pieces fit together. When the huddle is limited to just 15 minutes, it’s easier to zero in on what moves the needle in your organization. It also eliminates work silos and encourages collaboration, which occurs naturally when team members swap ideas in a collegial setting.